Short Interest in Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Declines By 50.0%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

Shares of VNWTF opened at $16.49 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

