Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Grows By 63.5%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the March 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 3,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.07. 186,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,271. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $67.22.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

