Short Interest in United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Declines By 77.8%

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UBAB stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Get United Bancorporation of Alabama alerts:

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.