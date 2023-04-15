Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Grows By 170.5%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 170.5% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Unicharm Stock Down 0.9 %

UNICY opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. Unicharm has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Others. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products, which include the brands moony, Natural moony, MamyPoko, Center-in, Kiyora, Sofy, Lifree, Charm Nap, and Silcot.

