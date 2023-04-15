Short Interest in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Rises By 109.3%

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,640,000 shares, an increase of 109.3% from the March 15th total of 12,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. 16,186,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,080,174. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,863,000 after buying an additional 117,607 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 52,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 328,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 101,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

