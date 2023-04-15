Short Interest in Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ) Rises By 655.2%

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 655.2% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Trine II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Trine II Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.47 during midday trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,261. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. Trine II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trine II Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 858,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 608,277 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Trine II Acquisition by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 137,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trine II Acquisition Company Profile

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

