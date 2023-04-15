Short Interest in Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Declines By 96.0%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the March 15th total of 4,056,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Thai Beverage Public Price Performance
TBVPF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. 10,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. Thai Beverage Public has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thai Beverage Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Thai Beverage Public
Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.
Read More
