Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Increases By 107.4%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the March 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,285. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 39.55%. Analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TELNY shares. Nordea Equity Research raised Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Telenor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

(Get Rating)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.