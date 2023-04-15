Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Increases By 107.4%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the March 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Telenor ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,285. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.35.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 39.55%. Analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.
