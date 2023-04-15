Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Grows By 546.7%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 546.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY remained flat at $7.38 during trading on Friday. 27,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,666. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.

Swire Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from Swire Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

