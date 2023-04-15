Short Interest in Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Drops By 94.1%

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SULZF remained flat at $81.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sulzer has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $84.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22.

Sulzer AG engages in the provision of pumping, agitation, mixing, separation, and purification technologies for fluids of all types. It operates through the following segments: Flow Equipment, Services, and Chemtech. The Flow Equipment segment offers pumping solutions specifically engineered for the processes of its customers.

