Short Interest in Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Drops By 94.1%

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Sulzer Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SULZF remained flat at $81.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sulzer has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $84.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22.
Sulzer Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sulzer (SULZF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.