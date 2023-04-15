Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Decreases By 60.0%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Santen Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

SNPHY traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

