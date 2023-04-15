Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Drops By 55.4%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Saga Communications stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. 11,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,005. The company has a market cap of $145.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $29.75.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Saga Communications in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Saga Communications in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Saga Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.