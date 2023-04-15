Short Interest in Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Increases By 300.0%

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REVXF remained flat at $44.00 during trading on Friday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00.

Revenio Group Oyj, a health technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic diagnostics and devices for the detection of glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and cataracts in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers iCare IC100 and IC200 tonometers; iCare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; imaging devices comprising iCare EIDON AF, a device with confocal retinal imaging; DRSplus, a device for detection of diabetic retinopathy; iCare MAIA, a microperimeter to measure the visual field; and iCare COMPASS, which provides fundus perimetry with true-color confocal retinal images.

