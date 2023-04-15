Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Drops By 74.5%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 1.6 %

RBGPF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.99. 864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $83.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.