Short Interest in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU) Decreases By 61.8%

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,770,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,636,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,733,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,012,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,944,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 665,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,788,000 after purchasing an additional 359,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,897,000 after purchasing an additional 74,049 shares in the last quarter.

PG&E Price Performance

PG&E Announces Dividend

PCGU stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,907. PG&E has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $148.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.375 dividend. This represents a $5.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

