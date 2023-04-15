Short Interest in PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Rises By 191.1%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 191.1% from the March 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

PAX Global Technology Price Performance

PAX Global Technology stock remained flat at $0.86 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,143. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. PAX Global Technology has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and sale of electronic payment terminal products and related services. Its products include Android SmartPOS, Android SmartTablet, Countertop, PINpad, Multiplane, and Classic POS. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the PRC, Hong Kong, the United States of America, and Italy.

