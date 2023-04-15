Short Interest in PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Rises By 191.1%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 191.1% from the March 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
PAX Global Technology Price Performance
PAX Global Technology stock remained flat at $0.86 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,143. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. PAX Global Technology has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.05.
About PAX Global Technology
