Short Interest in OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Declines By 99.0%

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,911,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OriginClear Stock Performance
OCLN remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 1,435,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,241. OriginClear has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07.
OriginClear Company Profile
