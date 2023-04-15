Short Interest in OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Declines By 99.0%

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,911,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OriginClear Stock Performance

OCLN remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 1,435,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,241. OriginClear has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07.

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

