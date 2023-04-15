Short Interest in Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Grows By 537.1%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 537.1% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Moovly Media Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MVVYF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Moovly Media has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
About Moovly Media
