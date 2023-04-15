Short Interest in Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Grows By 537.1%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 537.1% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Moovly Media Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MVVYF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Moovly Media has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

Get Moovly Media alerts:

About Moovly Media

(Get Rating)

See Also

Moovly Media, Inc engages in the provision of multimedia solutions. The firm engages in video creation and content blending through Moovly Studio and Moovly bots web application, which allows creation of content based on templates, client data, and mobile application for capturing and presenting content on the go.

Receive News & Ratings for Moovly Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moovly Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.