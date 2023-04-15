Short Interest in Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Increases By 300.0%

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Mabuchi Motor Stock Performance

Mabuchi Motor stock remained flat at $7.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mabuchi Motor has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $7.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03.

Mabuchi Motor Company Profile

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive products, home appliances, power tools, housing equipment, office equipment, health and medical care products, light electric vehicles, collaborative robots, and personal care products.

