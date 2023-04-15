Short Interest in Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Increases By 300.0%

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Mabuchi Motor Stock Performance
Mabuchi Motor stock remained flat at $7.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mabuchi Motor has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $7.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03.
Mabuchi Motor Company Profile
