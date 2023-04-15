Short Interest in Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Rises By 349.8%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,662,800 shares, a growth of 349.8% from the March 15th total of 369,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,537,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Luckin Coffee Price Performance

OTCMKTS LKNCY traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 776,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,852. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. Luckin Coffee has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.88 and a beta of -0.72.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee, Inc provides food and beverage items, and operates coffee retail stores. It manages pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens. Its offerings include both hot and iced freshly brewed coffee such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends.

