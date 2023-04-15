Short Interest in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Rises By 330.8%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 330.8% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Leju Stock Up 0.8 %

Leju stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.20. 730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,157. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Get Leju alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.