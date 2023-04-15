Short Interest in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Rises By 663.6%

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 663.6% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 829,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of L Catterton Asia Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:LCAA opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.74 million and a P/E ratio of 33.06. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

