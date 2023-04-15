Short Interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Expands By 390.4%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 390.4% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Kintara Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of KTRA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,752. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.93.
Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.70. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kintara Therapeutics
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
