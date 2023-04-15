Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Grows By 283.5%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a growth of 283.5% from the March 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2,288.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 19.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BTO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. 67,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

