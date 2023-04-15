Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Increases By 672.2%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, an increase of 672.2% from the March 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of JanOne

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JanOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of JanOne at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JanOne Stock Up 0.6 %

JAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 30,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,986. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.85. JanOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne, Inc engages on the development of treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology. The Biotechnology segment focuses on finding treatments for conditions that cause severe pain and bringing to market drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties.

