Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Decreases By 81.1%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ USXF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.90. 53,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,338. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $658 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,104,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

