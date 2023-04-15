Short Interest in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Drops By 74.1%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $31.25. 574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $35.73.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

