Short Interest in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Grows By 172.2%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 172.2% from the March 15th total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Up 13.4 %

Shares of NVIV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 236,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,597. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About InVivo Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

