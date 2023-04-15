Short Interest in Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Drops By 93.3%

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Highlands REIT Stock Performance

HHDS stock remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Highlands REIT has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

Highlands REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility.

