Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Decreases By 90.4%

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hang Seng Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

Shares of HSNGY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.38. 47,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,781. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59.

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

About Hang Seng Bank

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2349 per share. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

