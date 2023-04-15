Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Decreases By 90.4%

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hang Seng Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Hang Seng Bank Price Performance
Shares of HSNGY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.38. 47,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,781. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59.
Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend
About Hang Seng Bank
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
