Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Expands By 1,371.4%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 1,371.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 62,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PFD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. 25,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,908. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

