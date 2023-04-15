Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Decreases By 95.2%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 428,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.40. 265,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,071. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund

About First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 1,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

