Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Decreases By 95.2%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 428,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.40. 265,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,071. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund
About First Trust Senior Loan Fund
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.