Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Rises By 387.4%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 811,100 shares, an increase of 387.4% from the March 15th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 426.9 days.
Fanuc Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of FANUF stock traded up C$1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$34.79. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869. Fanuc has a 52-week low of C$25.40 and a 52-week high of C$36.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.43.
About Fanuc
