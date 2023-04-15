Short Interest in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Drops By 92.1%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the March 15th total of 580,700 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ensysce Biosciences from $96.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Ensysce Biosciences

In related news, Director Bob G. Gower purchased 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $44,235.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,113.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENSC Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ENSC stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 155,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,633. Ensysce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $307.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

Featured Articles

