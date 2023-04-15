Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Increases By 369.2%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, an increase of 369.2% from the March 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Crédit Agricole Stock Up 2.0 %

CRARY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 143,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,800. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Gathering, Large customers, Specialised Financial Services, French Retail Banking-LCL, International Retail Banking and Corporate Centre. The Asset Gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries.

