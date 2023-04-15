Short Interest in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Drops By 97.8%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 72,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $171.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

ContextLogic Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. 1,817,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,344. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. ContextLogic has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $175.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40) by $0.60. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 67.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -16.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 2,933 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $40,475.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Talwar sold 18,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $483,991.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $527,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,830 shares of company stock valued at $749,608. Insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ContextLogic by 166.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ContextLogic by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

