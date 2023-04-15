Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Drops By 93.3%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Coffee
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coffee in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Coffee Stock Up 1.4 %
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.
Featured Stories
