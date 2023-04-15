Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Drops By 93.3%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coffee alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coffee in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Stock Up 1.4 %

About Coffee

JVA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.08. 9,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,064. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Coffee has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.39.

(Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.