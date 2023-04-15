Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Increases By 163.2%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,015,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $2,000,001.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,319,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,080.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cocrystal Pharma from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of COCP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.38. 48,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,012. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

