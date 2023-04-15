Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Decreases By 82.2%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cochlear Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Cochlear stock traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $82.96. 1,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.45.

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

Cochlear Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0408 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, March 18th. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.28%.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

