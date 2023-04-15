Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Expands By 812.3%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, a growth of 812.3% from the March 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of CVVUF stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. CanAlaska Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

