Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Drops By 84.5%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 286,866.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. 101,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,048. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $14.29.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

