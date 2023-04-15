Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Drops By 84.5%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 286,866.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.
Shares of NYSE:BLW traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. 101,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,048. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $14.29.
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
