Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Drops By 84.1%

Apr 15th, 2023

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDFGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the March 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIRDF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Bird Construction stock remained flat at $6.78 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

About Bird Construction

(Get Rating)

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of construction services. It serves clients in the industrial, mining, institutional, retail, commercial, multi-tenant residential, light industrial, and renovation and restoration sectors using fixed priced, design-build, unit price, cost reimbursable, guaranteed upset price, and construction management contract delivery methods.

See Also

