Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Drops By 84.1%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the March 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIRDF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Bird Construction stock remained flat at $6.78 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of construction services. It serves clients in the industrial, mining, institutional, retail, commercial, multi-tenant residential, light industrial, and renovation and restoration sectors using fixed priced, design-build, unit price, cost reimbursable, guaranteed upset price, and construction management contract delivery methods.

