Short Interest in Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Declines By 80.0%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Biostage Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of Biostage stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181. The company has a market cap of $78.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of -0.95. Biostage has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.
About Biostage
