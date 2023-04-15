Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Drops By 63.6%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AIOSF remained flat at $3.80 during trading hours on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.
About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación
