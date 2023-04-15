Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Drops By 63.6%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AIOSF remained flat at $3.80 during trading hours on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Featured Articles

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

