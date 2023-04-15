Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Drops By 90.0%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASMIY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASM International from €375.00 ($407.61) to €378.00 ($410.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.20.

ASM International Stock Performance

Shares of ASMIY traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $356.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.75. ASM International has a 52-week low of $201.38 and a 52-week high of $407.09.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($1.29). ASM International had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $740.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

