Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Expands By 100.0%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANPDY traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $356.27. 188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.27. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $219.33 and a 1-year high of $396.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ANTA Sports Products in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

