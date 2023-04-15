Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Expands By 407.3%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,800 shares, a growth of 407.3% from the March 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 239.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of AGF Management stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

