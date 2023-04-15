Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 270 ($3.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.55) to GBX 213 ($2.64) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 248.25 ($3.07).

J Sainsbury Stock Down 0.7 %

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 276.30 ($3.42) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 168.70 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 281.80 ($3.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,105.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 265.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 233.25.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

