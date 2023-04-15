Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a hold rating and set a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $61.40.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 36,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 984,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 118,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

