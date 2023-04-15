Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a hold rating and set a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $61.40.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 36,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 984,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 118,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

