Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $275.00 at Bank of America

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
SWAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.44.
Shockwave Medical Price Performance
Shockwave Medical stock opened at $259.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.05. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,977,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,977,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,678 shares of company stock worth $11,192,344. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shockwave Medical Company Profile
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
