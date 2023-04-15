Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $275.00 at Bank of America

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SWAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.44.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $259.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.05. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,977,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,977,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,678 shares of company stock worth $11,192,344. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

